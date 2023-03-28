Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $22.10 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

