Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $22.10 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
