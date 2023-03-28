Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Andrew Reardon Sells 300 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) insider Andrew Reardon sold 300 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $20,976.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,455. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LGND. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

