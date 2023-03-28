Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.72. The company has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

