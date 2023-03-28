Lisk Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.73 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,531,485 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

