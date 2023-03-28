Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.31 billion and approximately $576.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $86.89 or 0.00321098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,581,627 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

