Litecoin Price Hits $86.89 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $86.89 or 0.00321098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $576.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012532 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,581,627 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
