Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.49. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 562,256 shares traded.
LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
