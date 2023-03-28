Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.49. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 562,256 shares traded.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

