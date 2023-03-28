Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.20.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $258.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day moving average of $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

