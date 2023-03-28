LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Head-To-Head Review

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 16.37% -67.16% 7.06% LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99%

Risk & Volatility

Denny’s has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Denny’s and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $456.43 million 1.33 $74.71 million $1.22 8.83 LiveOne $117.02 million 0.84 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -6.65

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denny’s and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 2 0 2.40 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. LiveOne has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 187.61%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Denny’s.

Summary

Denny’s beats LiveOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

