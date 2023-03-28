Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Trimmed by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $473.87. 125,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,822. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

