Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is Quaero Capital S.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for 2.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

