Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 on April 28th

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lowland Investment Price Performance

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £333.68 million, a P/E ratio of -514.58 and a beta of 1.09. Lowland Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

About Lowland Investment

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.