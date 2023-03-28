Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 on April 28th

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £333.68 million, a P/E ratio of -514.58 and a beta of 1.09. Lowland Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.
