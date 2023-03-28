LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.62. 613,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

