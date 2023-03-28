LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.31. 225,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

