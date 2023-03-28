LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 842 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $675.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,820. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.