LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,740 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,482,996. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

