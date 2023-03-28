LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 804,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,426. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

