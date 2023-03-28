LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48,351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,807. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

