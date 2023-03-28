LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,234 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,369. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

