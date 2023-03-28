Ltd Fifthdelta Buys 299,000 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta bought 299,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fisker alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30.

On Thursday, February 9th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $2,975,223.48.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $5,196,468.00.

Fisker Trading Up 1.7 %

FSR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,731,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,368. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.