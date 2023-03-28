Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.73. 6,113,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 29,406,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

