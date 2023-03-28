Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $320.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,859. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.93.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

