Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $320.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,859. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.