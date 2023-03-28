Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

LULU stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.31. 4,111,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

