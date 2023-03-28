Lynch Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.4% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. 860,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,727. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

