Lynch Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. 889,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,403. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

