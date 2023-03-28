Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.80. 1,585,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,482,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

