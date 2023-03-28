MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 254.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG Silver Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.