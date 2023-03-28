Magic Internet Money Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.63 million and $1.02 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

