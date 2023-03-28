MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNSB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 3,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,543. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

