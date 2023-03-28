MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 62,395 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.66.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, March 13th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
