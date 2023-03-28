MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 62,395 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, March 13th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

