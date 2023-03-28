Marks Wealth LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 32.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

