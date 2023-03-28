Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

