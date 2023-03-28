Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $87.74 on Friday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

