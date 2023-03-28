Matisse Capital Acquires New Shares in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.28.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Pioneer High Income Fund Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
