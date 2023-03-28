Matisse Capital Buys 26,096 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the quarter. The Mexico Fund makes up 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned about 0.60% of The Mexico Fund worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 3,243.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The Mexico Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

