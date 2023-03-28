Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period.

Shares of FTF opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

