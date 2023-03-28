Matisse Capital Sells 1,002 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matisse Capital trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.