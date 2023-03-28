Matisse Capital Takes Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.05% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

