Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.49 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 17.94 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

