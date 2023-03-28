Maxim Group Cuts TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Price Target to $1.75

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.