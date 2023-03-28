Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 17th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
MFCSF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
About Medical Facilities
