MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.19 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.