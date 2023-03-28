Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,168,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,332,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

