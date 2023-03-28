Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,714. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

