Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

