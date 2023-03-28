Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.4 days.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.
Mesoblast Company Profile
