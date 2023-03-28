Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.4 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.