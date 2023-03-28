MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,624,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MetLife were worth $118,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 1,256,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.