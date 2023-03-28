Michael R. Rempell Sells 12,510 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 2,554,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,833. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 990,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.