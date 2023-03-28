MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Down 7.5%

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. 224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.