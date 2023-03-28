Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 27,242 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.